Refugio Ramirez, 95, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 28, 2017, in Sunnyside.
He was born June 30, 1922, in Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grandview.
Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
