On Oct. 25, 2017 our father Reverend Eugene Luis (Bud) Dunn, passed into the arms of his loving savior Jesus Christ.

Eugene was born in Cottonwood Ariz. on Oct. 24, 1926, to George and Laura Dunn.

He attended school in Arizona and worked in the copper mines that were actively running in the state of Arizona at that time.

At the age of 18, our father enlisted into the Army and served during the Second World War. It was around that time that he met the love of his life, our mother, Lois Marie Dunn. Dad was stricken and through persistence and patience he won the heart of his true love, our mother. They were married on Nov. 29th, 1948. Dad and mom both dedicated their hearts to God and Dad was called into the ministry. He preached at several venues and tent meetings. In 1962, he was called upon to become the pastor at the Granger Assembly of God Church in Granger. Dad touched many lives during more than 50 years of service at the Granger church. He touched the lives of thousands of people and led many people to the lord.

He had a host of friends such as Delbert Slack, Gary Anderson, Woody Norwood, Dick Harriman and Curt Porter. He was labeled with the name “SLDC”, which is short for Short Legged Devil Chaser by his close friend William Self. That name stuck with him and that’s what dad did, he helped people chase the devil away.

Dad loved his church family which he always referred to as his extended family. He worked full time at the church and full time at Fleetwood Industries to provide for his family. He was also a bus driver and truant officer for the Granger School District. Early in Dad and Mom’s marriage they tragically lost their first born, our sister Cindy Dunn. This always troubled our parents and he faithfully visited her grave with mom on many occasions to deliver flowers and remembrances. Our Dad and Mom dealt with some other tragic losses in our family. We lost two of our beloved sisters-in-law Gwen Dunn and Carolina Dunn. His brother, Bill Dunn, who had moved to Granger with his family tragically passed away after attending the church in Granger for several years.

Dad gracefully handled the funeral services of our family members and several other extended family members. Our father was a man of God and God was the most important thing in his life. He instilled that faith in his family and every person that he met.

After retiring from the church, Dad and Mom lived in Granger for some time. After some health issues surfaced, they sold their house in Granger and paid for a house that was built on their son Terry’s property in Spokane in 2015. Terry worked very hard on that house and had some help from his brothers, nephews and friends of the family. Due to failing health, Dad and Mom were moved to a small extended care facility on Oct. 12. Dad continued to struggle, but held on to his bible and his faith. On the day he passed away, he woke up and had breakfast. Once he was done, he grabbed his bible and told the caregiver that it was time to pray. She immediately joined in prayer with dad. After they prayed he told her that he wanted to go upstairs. The caregiver told him that there was no upstairs at the home, but dad persisted while the caregiver was getting him ready for the day. She left the room for a short time and when she came back, Dad had passed into the arms of his lord and savior Jesus Christ.

When the caregiver relayed this story to me I told her, “He got tired of waiting for you, so he asked God to come and take him upstairs”.

Mom was in the home when dad passed. Family members were present shortly after Dad passed and were able to say goodbye and comfort mom. But Jesus was there also as he has always been during our father’s life.

Dad is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, 10 brothers and six sisters, his two daughters-in-laws, Gwen Dunn, Carolina Dunn and his beloved daughter Cindy Dunn.

Dad is survived by the love of his life our mom, Lois Marie Dunn, oldest son Barry Dunn, son Mark Dunn, son Terry Dunn and youngest son Tim Dunn and a host of grandkids and great grand kids.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday November 2, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services with Military Honors at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside. A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside following graveside services.

