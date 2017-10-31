Warren Dale Raymond, 86, Grandview, died Oct. 30, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born March 14, 1931, in Delta, Colo.

Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Warren’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.