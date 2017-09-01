Filling a need for blood

Photo by Roger Harnack
Sunnyside resident Mike Heitstuman, 63, gives blood during a drive yesterday afternoon at United Methodist Church. Medical assistant Cassie Barnes, 38, of Yakima, monitored Heitstuman (not pictured) and others during the American Red Cross event. Another blood drive is scheduled for today at Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. Barnes said there is a local blood shortage as well as possible additional needs in Texas and Louisiana following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall earlier this week.
