Services closed for Labor Day

— Federal, state and local offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Courts will be closed, too, as will banks and U.S. Postal Service offices.

Yakima Waste Systems will be closed for the Monday holiday, so all routes in its service area will be delayed one day throughout next week. The city of Grandview’s waste service will be delayed one day only for customers who have their garbage pick-up on Monday.

Area libraries will be closed, and schools will not have classes that day.

The Daily Sun office will be closed Monday. There will not be a newspaper published Labor Day.

Newspaper operations and delivery will resume Tuesday.