Three new businesses opening

Port of Grandview commissioners will celebrate the addition of three new business to Byam Business Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are welcoming Besterbreur Brothers Construction, Fast Mobile Service Truck Repair and Indian River Transport to be located on Colleen’s Way in Bryan Business Park, off Stover Road,” Port Commissioner Jim Sewell said.

Besterbreur Brothers Construction Inc. has purchased 3 acres of property, he said. When construction is done, it will bring five or six employees to the site.

Fast Mobile Service Truck Repair is owned by a husband-and-wife team who have quickly outgrown their current location in Sunnyside, he said.

David and Fatima Ruelas purchased 8.5 acres and will bring 11 employees to the site.

Indian River Transport is a company with its corporate office based in Florida.

It is a bulk tanker transportation service that hauls liquid food-grade commodities.

The firm purchased 5 acres and will bring in 20-30 employees, Sewell said.

“(We invite) the community to come out and help us welcome these business to Grandview,” Sewell said. “We’re excited to have them join our community

There will be refreshments.