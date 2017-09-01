Truly regional: Toppenish, Yakima and Sunnyside hospitals merge

— The purchase has closed, and Toppenish Community Health and Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center are all part of Regional Health System.

Regional Health is the parent company of Sunnyside Community Hospital.

“We’re pleased to add these valuable local hospitals to the Regional Health family and return both to non-profit status,” Regional Health President and Chief Operations Officer John Gallagher said yesterday. “They — along with Sunnyside Community Hospital — join us in our commitment to serving the people and families living and working throughout the Yakima Valley.”

The hospitals’ return to non-profit status will allow them to again directly reinvest back into both the communities and the health care infrastructure which is a big need in the region, Gallagher said.

Toppenish Community Hospital and Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center have long histories of serving their communities.

Regional Health will be able ensure that all three hospitals remain community-focused, he said.

With the acquisitions, Regional Health will have more than 1,400 employees, three hospitals, 14 medical clinics and 24 specialty clinics located between the Tri-Cities and Yakima.

It will be the largest health care delivery system based in Eastern Washington, Gallagher said.

“The Yakima Valley is known for providing compassionate quality health care. Regional Health is committed to combining the knowledge and skill of its hospitals and clinics and strengthening them by ensuring they have the resources, technology and expertise they need,” Gallagher said.

Regional officials believe strongly that it is their responsibility to provide all Regional Health hospitals with the resources they need, he said, adding that they are committed to bringing in some of the most highly trained and experienced practitioners from throughout the world.

“Regional Health is constantly striving to find new and better ways to care for patients, and this acquisition reflects that care philosophy,” Gallagher said.

Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites and correspondence soon, he said.

“But they will continue to get the same great care from Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center, Toppenish Community Hospital and Sunnyside Community Hospital they have always trusted,” Gallagher said.

This acquisition helps fulfill Regional Health’s mission of providing the region with comprehensive quality care and advances its vision of becoming the regional comprehensive healthcare provider of choice.

“The system helps us deliver health care all along I-82, ensuring people have the care they need, close to where they live and work,” Gallagher said.

The acquisition are only a part of the expansion plans Regional Health current has in the works.

The hospital system is also in the process of planning for a new medical center on 50 acres on Alexander Road, just off Interstate 82.

The new medical center is expected to cost about $120 million to build, in addition to about $3.9 million in road and other infrastructural improvements on the rural acreage.

The new hospital would add 32 health care jobs to those already existing in Sunnyisde.

Regional Health is also the spreading its reach over the Cascades.

The local medical service provider was the only bidder to submit a proposal for affiliation with Snoqualmie Valley Hospital in Snoqualmie by it’s Aug. 10 deadline.

The hospital was seeking an affiliation status to improve health care and reduce costs in that area.

The Snoqualmie Valley Hospital board is expected to take up the Regional Health proposal when it meets Sept. 14.

The board, staff and consultants met Wednesday in a study session for an initial review of the proposal.