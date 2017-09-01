Zillah man shot in Yakima

YAKIMA — A Zillah man was the victim in one of two shooting incidents in Yakima one day apart.
According to Yakima Police spokesman Mike Bastinelli, a Tuesday shooting left Jose Arredono, 34, of Zillah, with several non-life-threatening wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
“Witnesses said the incident started with a fight of some kind,” Bastinelli said.
Bastinelli said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of North Third Street at dusk.
The first incident, Monday at around 10:30 p.m., took place in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
There, Efrain Mendoza, 36, of Yakima, was found lying on the lawn of a residence. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Bastinelli said.
Neither of the victims has been cooperative with investigators, he said, noting both incidents appear to be gang-related.
“We believe there is a connection between the two, but we don’t know what it is,” Bastinelli said.
Despite the lack of cooperation, police are following leads, Bastinelli said.
The incidents are just two of a rash of shootings around the Yakima Valley this month.
Ealier a shooting allegedly by a Grandview 16-year-old at a Mabton late night party left one man dead and one man injured.
Juan Reyna is still being sought.
