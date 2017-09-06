Gene L. Martin, 82, of Outlook, died Sept. 1, 2017, in Outlook.

He was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Pritchett, Colo.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Veterans Administration in Yakima or to Heartlinks Hospice.

Those wishing to sign Gene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.