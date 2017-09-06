Grandview Port welcomes new businesses with fanfare

— The Port of Grandview celebrated the arrival of three new businesses to Byam Business Park with a special welcoming ceremony Tuesday.

Bestebreur Bros. Construction, Fast Mobile Service and Indian River Transport have all purchased Port property and are getting ready to start or are under construction.

Bestebreur Bros. Construction Inc., of Sunnyside, has purchased three acres of property on the west end of Byam Business Park. Bestebreur Bros. has been in business since 1958 and works throughout southeastern Washington on projects ranging from commercial construction to civil and industrial projects.

The company plans to build a new shop and office on the Port property and move its home office to Grandview by Thanksgiving.

Glenn Bestebreur of Bestebreur Bros. Construction said his company looked at property throughout the Yakima Valley and found the Port of Grandview property to be a good value.

“The infrastructure is all there – water/sewer, curb and gutter, the streets are paved and preliminary soil (tests) are done,” Bestebreur said. “It’s ready to build on.”

Fast Mobile Service L.L.C. or FMS was started by David and Fatima Ruelas in 2005. The business has been located in Sunnyside for the past 12 years.

FMS is a diesel mechanic shop specializing in service and repair of large trucks and farm machinery, as well as fleet maintenance and repair and offers 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. This year the company opened a parts store for semi-trucks and trailers. FMS has purchased 8.5 acres on the south end of Colleen’s Way. Fatima said the plan is to build a four-bay shop on the property, as well as space for their parts store.

They plan on having their building completed by January and begin moving into the space in February. They plan to start with 13 employees and hire more as the business grows.

Indian River Transport is based out of Winter Haven, Florida. The company is a bulk food-grade tanker transportation service, which hauls commodities consisting of any food-grade liquid.

The company purchased five acres at the corner of Colleen’s Way and Stover Road. The plan calls for building an Indian River terminal.

The building will include a repair facility and a food-grade tank wash. The Ruelases plans to open their new terminal during the third quarter of 2018 and hope to bring 20 to 30 employees to the site.

“We chose the Port of Grandview property because of the location, and they made the process very easy for us,” Fatima said. “Working with the Port of Grandview has been the easiest part about this whole process.

“They were willing to help us in any way they could and guided us through this process.”

Steve Ferguson, with Indian River Transport, said his company decided to buy in the Port because of the property’s “amazing location” and the support from the entire Port of Grandview team. Ferguson said working with the Port of Grandview has been a positive experience.

Port Manager Jim Sewell congratulated the three new businesses and welcomed them to the Port.

“Having three new major businesses under construction at one time is a major step in the Port of Grandview’s efforts to bring new business and jobs to the district,” he said.

The Port of Grandview is one of the newest port districts in the state. It was established in 1988 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018.

Over the course of its history the Port has worked to fill its Wallace Way property, which is home to more than half a dozen successful businesses, while expanding its acreage to include shovel-ready property in the Byam Business Park.