George O. Weber, 89, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 5, 2017, in Sunnyside.
A lifetime Yakima Valley resident, George was born April 3, 1928 in Outlook.
Viewing and visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Those wishing to sign George’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
