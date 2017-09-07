George O. Weber, 89, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 5, 2017, in Sunnyside.

A lifetime Yakima Valley resident, George was born April 3, 1928 in Outlook.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors.

