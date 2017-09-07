Kathleen Walker of Sunnyside was born Sept. 28, 1922 and passed peacefully at sunrise on Sept. 1, 2017 in Prosser. Kay’s long, happy life was centered around the family she loved: her dear husband, Carroll, who passed in 2011, her beloved children, son Alan Walker (Anne), daughters Kristeen Miller (Mike), and Karol Wheeler (Bill), six precious grandchildren, and 13 cherished great grandchildren.

Kay loved much. She loved traveling with her husband, spending time at their Loon Lake cabin, and celebrating the holidays with her family. Her church was very dear to her, and she was an example of unfaltering faith, truly living what she believed! Kay looked forward to spending each morning with her “breakfast friends”, and she doted on her sweet pets. The phrase, “laugh often and love much” defined her life...it was well lived!

At her request, there will be no public memorial service. Her many friends are asked to donate to a charity of their choice, laugh often and love much!

Those wishing to sign Kay’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

