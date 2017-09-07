Patricia “Pat” Fern Hull, 76, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 4, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Nov. 29, 1940 in Texarkana, Ark.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow at the church hall.

