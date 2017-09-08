George O. Weber, 89, lifetime Yakima Valley resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 in Sunnyside.

George was born on April 3, 1928 in Outlook, the son of Erna (Endres) and J. George Weber. He received his education in Outlook, and graduated from the Sunnyside High School.

George served in the United States Marine Corps.

On Dec. 29, 1978, he married Joanne Thomas in Prosser. They made their home in Outlook and Zillah for 25 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman.

In his younger years George played basketball. He was a member of the Sunnyside V.F.W. and Eagles.

George is survived by his children, Jim Weber of Sunnyside, Ann Nelson (John), Joan Harrison and Kelly Weber, all of Seattle. step-children, Debra Stevens of Yakima, Steven Gostovich of Zillah, Sheryl Ricard of Grandview and Michael Gostovich of Yakima.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. George is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne Weber in 2016, one sister and one brother.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors.

