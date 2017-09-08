Norbert “Norm” T. Moser, 76, of Sunnyside, passed away Sept. 5, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born Jan. 20, 1941 in Frankfurt, Germany. He attended Sunnyside schools. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and served until 1963. He was a E1 Medical Corpsman and held expert rifle medals.

Norm worked as an animal control officer for the Humane Society of Yakima for 10 years before retiring in 1996. He was a “jack of all trades” and worked as a K-9 security and rescue team member.

He married Barbara Lindstrom on March 18, 1995. He enjoyed gardening,, camping and life.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his brother Jim Moser and sister Lillian Abrams, daughters, Denise, Rebecca, Tanya, Jill, Heidi and Amy and sons, Jeff and Scott. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Ingrid Rowlan and a brother William.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima. A reception will follow in Grandview.

Those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to the Humane Society or to the American Kidney Foundation.

Keith and Keith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.