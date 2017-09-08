Some football games postponed due to air quality

— The Sunnyside High School Grizzlies football team will take to the field at Neil F. Lampson Stadium at 7 tonight against the Southridge Suns.

Meanwhile, the Sunnyside Christian Knights will play in Joseph, Ore.

The Grizzlies and Knights are the only Lower Yakima Valley football teams that will be playing as scheduled as of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Granger's game against White Swan, Grandview's home game against River View and Prosser's home game against Zillah were postponed until Monday, officials at those schools said.

And Grandview and Prosser's games are set for 7 p.m. The Spartans will play at 5 p.m. at White Swan.

The Mabton home game against Warden, as of this afternoon, was postponed to 7 p.m. tomorrow, school officials said.

Kiona-Benton will also play its game at Wapato High School at 6 p.m. Monday.

The postponed games were rescheduled due to air quality concerns.