Patriots Day event canceled

SUNNYSIDE — The Patriots Day ceremony planned for 9:30 a.m. Monday has been canceled.
Harrison Middle School music teacher Greg Kirk said the staff is concerned about the air quality resulting from smoke.
"We just don't want to take any chances," he said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment