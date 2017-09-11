Football in the forecast for tonight

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Christian football game against Joseph, Ore., Charter School has been rescheduled for this evening.
Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone St., Echo., Ore.
The game between the Knights (1-0) and the Eagles (1-0) was originally scheduled for last Friday in Joseph, but was delayed due to air quality conditions across the Pacific Northwest.
The Eagles are coming off a big 54-14 win Sept. 1 over Crow High School.
The Knights enter the game ranked No. 3 in AP’s eight-man 1B football in Washington state; the local boys are coming off a 34-20 upset of Almira/Coulee-Hartline, previously ranked No. 3.
Other delayed games for Lower Yakima Valley teams rescheduled for tonight include:
- Granger Spartans (1-0) at White Swan Cougars (1-0), 5 p.m.
- Kiona-Benton Bears (1-0) at Wapato Wolves (1-0), 6 p.m.
- River View Panthers (0-1) at Grandview (0-1), 7 p.m.
- Toppenish Wildcats (1-0) at Quincy Jackrabbits, 7 p.m.
- Zillah Leopards (1-0) at Prosser Mustangs (1-0), 7 p.m.
- Warden Cougars (0-1) at Mabton Vikings (0-1), 7 p.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment