Football in the forecast for tonight

— The Sunnyside Christian football game against Joseph, Ore., Charter School has been rescheduled for this evening.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone St., Echo., Ore.

The game between the Knights (1-0) and the Eagles (1-0) was originally scheduled for last Friday in Joseph, but was delayed due to air quality conditions across the Pacific Northwest.

The Eagles are coming off a big 54-14 win Sept. 1 over Crow High School.

The Knights enter the game ranked No. 3 in AP’s eight-man 1B football in Washington state; the local boys are coming off a 34-20 upset of Almira/Coulee-Hartline, previously ranked No. 3.

