Gene L. Martin, 82, longtime Outlook resident passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Gene was born on Nov. 14, 1934 in Pritchett, Colo., the son of Ethel (McFadden) and Homer H. Martin. Gene served in the U.S. Air Force from Nov. 16, 1951 to July 7, 1961. He also owned and operated Martin’s Game Cutting Business in Alaska.



Gene enjoyed auto racing, restoration, swap meets, trading and was an avid hunter and fisherman in Alaska.

He is survived by three children, Anthony G. Martin of the North Pole, Alaska, Marina L. Martin of Covington, and Steven D. Martin of Fairbanks, Alaska, six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and one great- great-granddaughter.

Viewing and visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Veterans Administration in Yakima, or Heartlinks Hospice of Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Gene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.