Leta M. Syria, 92, of Columbus, Mont., died Sept. 1, 2017, in Columbus.

A longtime Sunnyside resident, Leta was born Aug. 12, 1920, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

