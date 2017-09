OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, September 11 – Ground turkey goulash, steamed cabbage, zucchini, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday September 12 – Baked potato, chili, cheese, broccoli, warm applesauce, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, September 14 – Hamburger beef gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, September 15 – Baked fish with lemon butter sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, carrots, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 11 – Yogurt, fresh strawberries, apple juice, granola, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Breakfast sausage pizza, fresh strawberries, orange juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Fresh banana, apple juice, cinnamon toast crunch bar, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Apple juice, grapes, power ball doughnut, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 –Breakfast pizza, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 11 – Breakfast sandwich, veggie sticks, grapes, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Chicken enchilada, jicama, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Taco soup, tossed side salad with ranch dressing, watermelon, tortilla chips, chocolate chip cookies, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, baked beans, peach slices, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 11 – Pop tart, applesauce, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Sausage pup, pears, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Egg patty biscuit, fruit cocktail, juice, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Whole grain powdered doughnut, grapes, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 11 – Grilled cheese, tomato soup, celery, apricots, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Sunbutter and jelly, ranch flavored Doritos, broccoli, celery, fruit cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Popcorn chicken, fiesta beans, cucumbers, broccoli slaw, fresh grapes, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Mini corn dogs, Sun Chips, carrots, celery, pineapple, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Pizza, green salad, cherry tomato and pineapple, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 11 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday September 12 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, September 15 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 11 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, pinto beans, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Lasagna roll, Romaine salad with ranch, cucumbers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Whole grain corndog, tots, carroteenies, nectarine, milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Chili with beans, Romaine salad with ranch, mini peppers, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll, milk.

Friday, September 15 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, Romaine lettuce, broccoli, Dorito chips, apple slices, milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 11 – Breakfast sandwich or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Yogurt parfait or assorted cereal and animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 11 – Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain bun, bakeable stealth fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Swedish meatballs, brown rice, par baked bread stick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Breaded chicken nuggets, whole grain dinner roll, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Cheese zombie, tomato rice soup, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 11 – Cinnamon cereal, crackers, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Breakfast bagel, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Yogurt, crackers, fruit slices, fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – French toast sticks, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Lucky Charms cereal, whole grain toast, craisins, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 11 – Beef nuggets, proball, carrots, broccoli with dip, whole oranges, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 12 – Italian dunkers with sauce, Romaine, celery with dip, fresh pear, cookie, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 13 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, soup, peas, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, September 14 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickle spear, corn on the cob, whole peach, variety milk.

Friday, September 15 – Sub sandwich, chips, carrots and cauliflower with dip, fresh apple, variety milk.