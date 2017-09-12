Air quality declines, again

Air quality in the Yakima Valley has deteriorated again but, according to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, it could be a brief downturn.

Clean Air noted that a new high-pressure weather condition moved in Monday, curtailing air flow.

By Wednesday morning, however, Clean Air is expecting a new low-pressure system that will bring cooler temperatures and winds.

The only problem area yesterday afternoon was the Yakama Reservation. The air quality index there was 151, in the unhealthy range.

The football game between Wapato and Kiona-Benton, which was scheduled originally for last Friday, was canceled again. It been rescheduled to played last night.

The Yakama Reservation air quality reading rose from 90 on Sunday. Sunnyside went from 63 Sunday to 81 Monday, and Yakima went from 53 Sunday to 90 Monday.

The air quality has proven to be volatile. Early Monday, Yakima was at 122, Sunnyside at 124 and the Yakama Reservation at 185.