Evelyn Marie Waggener, 87, of Sunnyside died Sept. 10, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born July 18, 1930, in Jerome, Idaho.
Viewing and visitation will from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Evelyn’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
