Man arrested for assault

WAPATO — A man accused of beating his girlfriend Friday made his first appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested and jailed Angel Ochoa on Friday on a charge of second-degree assault-domestic violence for allegedly punching a woman, according to the charging narrative.
Deputy K. Beehler said Ochoa, residence undisclosed, strangled and punched his girlfriend, Kayleen Pitka, at 840 W. Wapato Road, just outside of Wapato at about 7:30 a.m.
