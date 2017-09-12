Man escalates call and attacks police

— A man who escalated a domestic violence incident into resisting arrest, assault on an officer and obstructing an officer made his first appearance in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

Pablo Montes-Galvez was arrested after 9 p.m. Friday at 809 Adams Ave.

According to the charging narrative, officers contacted Jovita Hurtado at the address.

She said her husband grabbed her shirt during an altercation, records show. She said he had strangled her and hit her in the face.

Officer J. Rosenow was informed by Hurtado that her husband Montes-Galvez was downstairs, intoxicated, records show.

Rosenow found him on the porch, the narrative stated. Montes-Galvez started resisting him immediately.

He hit Montes-Galvez with a closed fist twice, and that didn’t stop him, records show.

Another officer assisted, the narrative stated, and Montes-Galvez continued to resist.

They finally got the handcuffs on him and led him to a squad car, records show. He started resisting again.

After a struggle, officers were finally able to question Montes-Galvez. He advised the officers the charges would be dropped in court, according to the narrative. He wanted to speak to Hurtado about dropping the charges.

Montes-Galvez was jailed in Sunnyside for second-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault on an officer, fourth-degree assault for grabbing Hurtado’s shirt, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer of the law, court records show.