Neighbor douses fire, saves house

— Quick action by a neighbor minimized the damage that could have occurred at a woman’s home Sunday morning.

Grandview Fire Department received the alarm at 8:49 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 306 Grandridge Road.

Chief Omar Gomez sent his department and asked for assistance from Sunnyside, Mabton and West Benton Fire and Rescue. But not everyone was needed.

“She (Diana Cruz called her neighbor for help, and he went right over,” Gomez said. “We had to do some work, but he pretty much knocked it down himself.”

Gomez did have a little work to do afterward, cautioning the neighbor. He said the man did some things that were dangerous and that firefighters don’t do.

“But I’ve got to give him props,” Gomez said. “He came right over and helped.”

Gomez said the fire started in the kitchen and extended to the attic. The neighbor had stopped it with a garden hose.

Gomez said firefighters made sure the fire was contained and then checked to make sure the fire was out.

Gomez said Cruz will be staying with relatives for now. The quick action by the neighbor kept damage to $18,000 in building and personal belongings.