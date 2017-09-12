Outlook man injured in crash

— An Outlook man was injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and flipped his car about half a mile west of here on Interstate 82 early yesterday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, it was 39 minutes after midnight when Carlos V. Tavares, 38, lost control of his car.

Neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash, the patrol said.

Tavares was eastbound in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. He was wearing proper safety restraints, the patrol said.

According to the patrol, Tavares fell asleep near milepost 51 and lost control of his car. It left the roadway to the left, crossed the median and the westbound lanes and overturned.

Tavares was taken by ambulance to Sunnyside Community Hospital.