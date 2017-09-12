So, we don’t forget

Photo by Julia Hart
In honor of Patriots Day, the Sunnyside American Legion Post No. 73 replaced the American flag at Sunnyside Assisted Living center on Ida Belle Road. In addition to replacing the flag with a new one, the veterans lowered it to half-staff in memory of the responders and police officers who died following the terrorist’s attack on the Twin Towers in New York City, on Sept. 11, 2001. Handling the honors, which included a 21-gun salute, were Ron Dirksen, Larry Helberg and Bob Knight.
