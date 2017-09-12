Stolen car leads to jail

— A man who was apprehended Sept. 4 while driving a car stolen in Oregon made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.

The arrest of Jesse Lee Fox Baker, 32, was made by officer J. Olivas.

According to his charging narrative, Olivas spotted Baker getting gas at Wolf Den. He learned Baker had a suspended license and, after Baker started to drive, he tried to make a stop.

Baker drove away.

Officer Grosz joined the chase and Baker finally gave up at Lateral A and Jones Road. But he didn’t go quietly, Olivas said.

As Olivas put Baker into the squad car, Baker kicked him in the groin, court records show. After the stop, Olivas learned the car Baker was driving was stolen in Oregon.