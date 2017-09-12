SUV hits Prosser school bus

PROSSER — Students headed for school were not injured yesterday when their bus was rear-ended by a SUV.
But, according to West Benton Fire and Rescue, the SUV driver was taken to PMH Medical Center for possible injuries.
The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on Griffin Road, near the intersection with North River Road, officials said, noting 26 students and a driver were aboard the bus when it was hit.
The name of the 20-year-old driver was not immediately released; charges may be pending.
