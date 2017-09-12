Woman faces drug charges

UNION GAP — A woman apprehended Sunday walking along Interstate 82 made a preliminary appearance yesterday in Yakima County Superior Court to face drug charges.
A Washington State Patrol trooper saw a female pedestrian at Milepost 31 at about 7:30 p.m. and stopped to check on her.
She turned out to be Cynthia L. Roberts, who had a felony warrant for methamphetamines. Jacobs arrested her on the warrant and possession charges.
