Woman faces drug charges

— A woman apprehended Sunday walking along Interstate 82 made a preliminary appearance yesterday in Yakima County Superior Court to face drug charges.

A Washington State Patrol trooper saw a female pedestrian at Milepost 31 at about 7:30 p.m. and stopped to check on her.

She turned out to be Cynthia L. Roberts, who had a felony warrant for methamphetamines. Jacobs arrested her on the warrant and possession charges.