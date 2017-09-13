Business to partner with schools

— Speaking to business leaders at a special luncheon yesterday, school district officials laid out a plan for involving business owners and professionals in the education of community students.

Jessica Morgan, district communications director, laid out the plan. She had experience with a similar program in the Pasco School District.

But bringing the program was Superintendent Kevin McKay’s idea, Morgan said.

“Before he came here, he was a finalist for superintendent in Pasco, and he saw what Pasco was doing,” Morgan said.

McKay noted Zillah had an informal business partnership program while he was there.

“The school-to-business partnership helps kids in various ways,” he said.

The goal, McKay said, is to benefit the students and their families and the business partners. Making the connection alone would be valuable.

“Business people would get a first-hand look at the classroom today,” he said. “They remember the classroom of 40 years ago.”

Another positive outcome would be a change in public perception of today’s youngsters, which is often based on a few getting into trouble with the law.

There are 1,975 students at Sunnyside High this fall, McKay reported. Those youngsters are leading positive lives, and 90.1 percent or more will graduate.

Morgan will lead the business-to-school partnership program. It will be patterned after the Pasco model.

Business owners wishing to participate will sign a one-year contract with the district. It will participate in at least three activities throughout the year. Morgan’s goal this year is to get one business partner for each school.

That’s what Pasco did in 2008. Now each high school has four partners, each middle school has two and each elementary has two.

As an example of how the program would work, Morgan pointed to the partnership with Fiesta Foods. That business answered the question “Why do we need math?” third-graders were asking.

The grocery store set up stations throughout the store one evening and invited the students with their parents. Going station to station, the determined the amounts of ingredients the would need for a family meal and the total cost of the meal.

In another example, the partner was a tour bus company. It took 50 teachers from the same school on a tour of the neighborhood in which their students live. They saw their living conditions and met some parents.

“The impact the tour had on those teachers is something they’ll never forget,” Morgan said.

No matter the business, Morgan said it’s likely the district can find a way for it to participate.

The business is asked to make a donation to the school. It would used for student needs.

Jolene Babka, operations manager for Apple Valley Dental, noted her company is pleased with the partnership in Pasco.

“We donated $500 each year,” she said. “I’d do it at more than $500.

Apple Valley has operations in Yakima, Pasco and Sunnyside. It was partner of the year in Pasco last year.

McKay said the Apple Valley donation is not what is asked. That amount is Apple Valley’s choice.

“The donation can be minimal, very minimal,” he said.

He said the goal is not money but to set up school-business relationships. He hopes to see business people coming to the school to give presentations to classes or even mentor kids one-on-one. Morgan said there are some tangible benefits for the partner businesses. Their logos will appear in at least one district newsletter and on the district website.