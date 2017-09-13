Florence (Waddle) Iverson, 97, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 11, 2017 in Sunnyside,

She was born March 29, 1920, in Bottineau, N.D.

Viewing and Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Christian School or to the donor’s choice.

Those wishing to sign Florence’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.