Florence (Waddle) Iverson, 97, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 11, 2017 in Sunnyside,
She was born March 29, 1920, in Bottineau, N.D.
Viewing and Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Christian School or to the donor’s choice.
Those wishing to sign Florence’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment