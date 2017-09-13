Golf benefit for senior scholars

— The Bill Hayes Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits college-bound graduates, will be played this Sunday at the Black Creek Golf Course.

The tourney is sponsored by Merit Resource Services, for which Hayes was a board member.

It is Merit’s lone fund-raiser each year, and the proceeds are dedicated to scholarships for graduating seniors in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas County.

Merit gave out three $1,000 scholarships in 2016. It hopes to match that this year.

Past winners include graduates of Davis, Ellensburg, Prosser, Zillah, Grandview, Mabton, Sunnyside, Granger and Mt. Adams.

The tournament is a 4-person scramble, with prizes awarded to the low gross team and the top two low net teams.

There will also be prizes for long drive, long putt, and closest to the pin.

There will also be a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one.

The entry fee is $75 per person or $300 per team. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.