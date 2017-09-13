Golf tourney to benefit hospital

— The Sunnyside Community Hospital Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Golf “Fore” Health golf tournament on Oct. 6 at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.

This is not just another golf tourney. It’s a sporting-social event.

It’s a fund-raiser for one of the worthiest causes in the lower valley. Every bit of money the tourney raises will go to the construction of a new hospital.

In other words, the funds raised will serve the needs of the oldest adults and youngest babies in the lower valley community.

Golf enthusiasts and friends of the hospital are invited to participate. You don’t have to an expert golfer. You just need to be willing to contribute to the cause.

The shot gun start will at 8 a.m. Golfers may register online or call 509-837-1310.

The entry fee is $125 per golfer. There will be a $20,000 award for a player hitting a Hole in One on the ninth hole.

The Golf “Fore” Health” scramble tournament will include divisions for men and women and gifts for golfers. There will be longest drive and putting contests.

A delicious barbecue lunch at the Black Rock Creek club house will cap off the tournament.

Sunnyside Community Hospital Foundation is a Regional Health Affiliate and the philanthropic support organization of the Sunnyside Community Hospital and Clinics.

While the hospital meets the needs of the lower valley, the Foundation works together with the hospital for sustainable health care for generations to come.

“We work together to protect the quality of life we enjoy today,” Foundation director Nancy Leach said.

Sunnyside Community Hospital was founded in 1946. The 25-bed hospital also operates a series of six primary care clinics and seven provider-based specialty clinics in Grandview, Prosser, Zillah and Sunnyside.

The hospital offers emergency care and intensive care. It has a family birth center, complete surgical services, a MRI, laboratory, 3-D obstetrical ultrasound.

There is digital mammography, an oncology center, cardiopulmonary services and speech and hearing services.

There is a Registered Dietician and diabetes educator services for patients.

Sunnyside Community recently became a part of the Regional Health System, along with Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center.

Each entity has a new chief executive officer, and all say they are committed to delivering better service than ever before as single entities. The foundation helps Sunnyside accomplish that.