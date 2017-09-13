Making cow feed

Photo by Ted Escobar
Corn growers all over The Yakima Valley are chopping field corn for silage for the many dairies and feedlots that dot the region. Yakima County is the No. 1 milk producing county in the state and No. 7 in the country, It takes lot of corn to produce that milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment