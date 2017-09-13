Model airplane fly-in slated

ZILLAH — The Yakima Valley Aero Modelers will have their Fall Classic Model Airplane Fly-In this weekend at 3515 Cheyne Road, 3.5 miles north of Zillah.
Look for Ben’s Strip. If you want to participate, call Joe Ball at 509-494-2514
This is an established event with a constantly good turn-out of pilots and spectators, Ball said. There will be 30 to 50 pilots with 100-200 model aircraft of all types and sizes.
The event runs Friday through Sunday, and mid day Saturday is when the most is going on.
“We start serving breakfast at 6 a.m.,” Ball said
