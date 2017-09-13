Police investigate shooting Sunday

— Late Sunday night police were busy investigating a shooting incident and a domestic violence incident involving a man who jumped from the second story of a residence.

Just after 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at a barbecue in the 1700 block of Cascade Way.

Two men sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

One of the men was transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital, while the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Bailey said the man transported to the Seattle hospital elected to be treated there.

The Sunnyside men were Eduardo Mendoza, 20, and Miguel Hernandez, 35.

Bailey said the men were in the back yard at the residence when the gunshots were fired from outside the fenced in area.

“At this time the case is still under investigation, and there does not seem to be any nexus to gang activity,” Bailey said.

Anyone with information is urged to phone the Police Department at 509-836-6200.

It was a little more than an hour later when police responded to a reported domestic violence situation in the 400 block of South Hill Road.

Officers arrived and spoke with the person reporting the incident.

She told officers Roberto V. Guadarrama, 40, of Granger was staying with her but had been drinking and was highly intoxicated, Bailey said.

She didn’t want Guadarrama at the apartment, Bailey said.

As officers were talking with the woman, they entered the apartment to speak with Guadarrama and found the apartment ransacked, Bailey said.

“A dresser mirror had been broken and the drawers thrown around the room,” he said.

The sofa was cut open and destroyed, and several other items, including food and clothing, were strewn across the floor.

Officers looked for Guadarrama and Sgt. Olie Hernandez looked out the balcony to find Guadarrama laying on the ground “… having apparently jumped from the second story,” Bailey said.

Guadarrama was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital for treatment. He was later booked into the Sunnyside City Jail on the charge of third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.