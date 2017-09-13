Website: Ross to open locally Oct. 7

— Ross Stores Inc. will open two stores nearly 600 miles apart Oct. 7.

Locally, Ross will open a new store in the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway. The same day, the clothing retailer will also open a new store in Ogden, Utah.

The company quietly announced the opening date earlier this week, posting the opening day on its website.

The two new stores are among 90 new locations the company is planning to open, company officials said in July.

The company opened 21 new “Dress for Less” stores and seven DD’s Discounts stores in 15 states in June and July, officials said. Plans for new locations include 70 new Ross and 20 new DD’s stores before year’s end.

“With this opening group, we continued to expand Ross and DD’s in both new and existing markets,” company president Jim Fassio said in July. “Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow across all of our markets. We continue to believe that over the long-term, Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and DD’s can become a chain of 500 stores.”

A large “opening soon” sign hangs above one of the entrances into the Mid Valley Mall. The sign also says Ross is currently hiring.

Inside the mall, shoppers can peer through the storefront windows to see wide open spaces designed in Ross’ color theme.

A small sign on the window says job seekers can apply online.

The 19,000 square-foot store across from the state Department of Licensing office is currently vacant as contractors finish up interior work.

In the next few weeks, the layout should begin taking shape as shelving, racks and checkout areas are added.

Other businesses in the mall are anxiously awaiting the opening of the new retailer, which will be one of the main stores in the mall.

The owners of those stores believe Ross will bring more walk-in traffic, and therefore more customers for them, as well.

“The Sunnyside location was a great opportunity for us,” spokeswoman Connie Kao said previously. “When deciding on any given location, we consider a variety of factors including targeted demographics that are in sync with our core customer, population density, great visibility and high traffic counts.”

Most of the “shell” of the business is complete, but the store has yet to be finished.

The company also has stores in Union Gap and the Tri-Cities.