Blackmail costs more

Photo by Julia Hart
Realizing she knows the secrets to the demise of the former Mrs. Charles Ashton, busybody neighbor and co-conspirator Mrs. Walworth, left, decides to demand more blackmail money from Annabelle Logan in Valley Theatre Co.’s production of “Speaking of Murder.” Pictured are Connie Hull and Allisen Reid. For a review of the play, see Page 6.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment