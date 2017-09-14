City sponsors flea market

— The City of Granger often does the unusual, mainly because there aren’t many civic service organizations.

Back in the 1980s the city made the community floats, sort of. Off-duty Public Works staff made the floats.

There were floats that won top prizes at major parades, such as the Seafair Torchlight Parade.

In the ‘90s until now, the Public Works guys have turned Granger into a Jurassic Park, with dinosaurs along the most traveled streets.

Now the city is sponsoring a flea market. Not a city-wide market but a valley-wide market.

And the city plans to do it repeatedly. This weekend’s two-day event is the First Annual Granger Flea Market. It will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It will take place right in the middle of town, on Main Street. Public Works Director Jodie Luke will be there early each morning to set up traffic revision signs. There will be no parking between First and Third streets.

According to City Clerk Alice Koerner, response has been good. There will be a variety of food and non-food vendors.

So far, Koerner said, there will be people selling such wares as Paparazzi Accessories, LulaRoe, flowers, miscellaneous treasures, funnel cakes, Mexican food, Kettle Korn and coffee.

For more information, you may call City Hall at 509-854-1725.