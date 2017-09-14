Grandview man leads police on chase in Tri-Cities

— A Grandview man is facing multiple charges following a chase in the early morning hours yesterday through the Tri-Cities.

Francisco Estrada, 29, was booked into the Benton County Jail following the chase that started in Pasco and ended in Kennewick.

According to police, Estrada was arrested trying to hide along Canal Drive about 4 a.m.

“Kennewick offers were advised Pasco PD was pursuing a dark blue Ford Explorer but terminated their pursuit when the suspected started southbound over the Blue Bridge,” a statement posted to the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page said. “WSP eventually started chasing it on the Kennewick side of the bridge and KPD assisted…”

Police located an “intoxicated” Estrada after he was sighted trespassing and trying to hide, police said. His Explorer was found several blocks away near Clearwater Avenue.

Estrada was taken to Trios hospital to be checked out before being transported to the Benton County Jail, where he was being held yesterday without bail on expected charges of third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and attempt to elude.

Kennewick police said the case will be handled by the Washington State Patrol or Pasco police.