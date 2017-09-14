Guitarist kicks off community concert season

— The first performer on the Lower Valley Community Concert 2017-18 Series has been described as a sizzling composer, guitarist and singer with a unique style and Mediterranean flavor.

Pavlo, an artist whose music is solely instrumental, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

While tickets to the Lower Valley Community Concert Association series are generally pre-sold, tickets will be available at the doors, according to concert association president Elizabeth Donaldson.

Single concert admission is $15, she said.

To reserve tickets call 509-786-4952.

Pavlo’s Mediterranean music has certainly made a name for itself.

Pavlo lives and performs by the advice his father gave him as a child: “Have the courage to do what you love, and the drive to do it well.”

Pavlo has created and fine-tuned his distinct “Mediterranean” sound, finding inspiration through the experimental process. He has released several albums, which have received worldwide recognition.

Pavlo continues to smash through every glass ceiling in his path. He went on to release several albums and perform in soft-seat theatres across Canada, selling out the legendary 2700-seat Massey Hall…twice. In 2008, Pavlo completed an 80- city tour across the USA in just three months. A 15-time Emmy Award-winning director and Pavlo fan, George Veras, directed an hour-long PBS concert special entitled Pavlo: Mediterranean Nights, which was eventually picked up by Bravo and CBC Bold and is still being aired nationally.

Today, Pavlo is still touring and performing in North America, his music is being played in China, in South Korea and annually, tours throughout Europe.