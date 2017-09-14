Hurricane fallout: higher gas

— Hurricane Harvey and Irma destroyed business, homes and lives in Texas and Florida, and the rest of the country felt its impact in other ways, such as suddenly higher gas prices.



“Harvey may be long gone, but his wrath continued to drive gasoline prices up in much of the country in the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.



“However, the effects are finally starting to weaken as refineries return to production and fuel begins to flow once again from many Houston refineries,” DeHaan said.

He said the national average gasoline price appears to have peaked last Thursday at $2.67 per gallon and is beginning to slowly decline for the time being.

Average retail gasoline prices in Washington have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in the state.