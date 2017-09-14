Jobless rate increases

OLYMPIA — The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from 4.5 to 4.6 percent in August, primarily due to a jump in the state’s labor force.
The stronger job market attracted many more job seekers into the labor force.
