Leta Mae Syria, 92, a lifelong Sunnyside resident, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. in Columbus, Mont.

Leta was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Sunnyside, to Walter and Josie (Cecil) Dopps. She spent her early years and was educated in Sunnyside, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1943. She went on to attend Washington State University before returning to Sunnyside to pursue a job in the banking industry. On March 16, 1947, she married the love of her life, Louie Syria. They made their home in Sunnyside where they farmed asparagus and concord grapes for 49 years until Louie died in December 1996.

When she wasn’t helping tend to the farm, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and going fishing at Twin Lakes with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling and creating ceramics. Leta was a lifelong Sunnyside resident and active member of her community until November 2015 when she was moved to Montana.

She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and charter member of the church’s altar guild, a charter member of Nouvella Club, a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter L, an active contributor to Children’s Orthopedic Guild, an avid bridge player and active member of too many bridge clubs to count. In her youth, she was a state officer of the International Order of the Rainbow.

She is survived by two children, Harold Syria of Reed Point, Mont., and Louanne Stiltner and husband, Scott, of Richland, four grandchildren: Courtney, Lisa, Jennifer, and Michelle; and five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis W. Syria; sister, Jo Carlyle; grandson, Timmy; and two great grandsons.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

