Man injured in car crash

ZILLAH — A Toppenish man was taken to Toppenish Community Hospital late Tuesday night following a crash on Interstate 82.
Rocio Moran, 31, was injured when his westbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup overturned near Exit 52 at about 10:36 p.m., the Washington State Patrol reported. The extent of his injuries was not reported.
The crash occurred when Moran swerved to avoid debris in the highway, the patrol reported. He over-corrected and his vehicle overturned on the westbound shoulder.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment