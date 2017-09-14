Man injured in car crash

— A Toppenish man was taken to Toppenish Community Hospital late Tuesday night following a crash on Interstate 82.

Rocio Moran, 31, was injured when his westbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup overturned near Exit 52 at about 10:36 p.m., the Washington State Patrol reported. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

The crash occurred when Moran swerved to avoid debris in the highway, the patrol reported. He over-corrected and his vehicle overturned on the westbound shoulder.