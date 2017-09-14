One dead, three injured in high school shooting

— One student is dead, and three others are wounded after a shooting at Freeman High School yesterday morning.

The Spokesman-Review reported that a sophomore boy brought a rifle and a handgun to school and opened fire on fellow students Wednesday morning.

Numerous students, including several who witnessed the shooting, identified the shooter as Caleb Sharpe. They said he rode a bus to school Wednesday with the guns stashed in a duffel bag.

Witnesses described a bloody, chaotic scene in a second-floor hallway just outside a biology classroom, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The shooting left one boy, Sam Strahan, dead and sent three girls to the emergency room at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Hospital officials said all three patients were in stable condition and one was expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Freeman is familiar to Yakima Valley high school students. It is often an opponent in several sports and a state power in 1A wrestling, volleyball, football and basketball. It has about 300 students.

The Spokesman-Review reported the shooting began shortly after 10 a.m. It prompted lockdowns at dozens of schools in neighboring districts, as well as a massive police response.

Authorities did not name the shooter, but Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at an afternoon news conference that the sole suspect was being held in the county’s juvenile detention center. Numerous students identified the shooter as Sharpe, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Witnesses reported that a school custodian tackled the shooter, who began firing one gun after the other jammed.

Knezovich said “the individual was already disabled” by the time deputies arrived. They made the arrest without firing a shot, he said.

When emergency crews arrived for one of the injured, the students were led out the hallway and into the biology room. Outside the room lay a body.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Liam Marshall, 15, said he rode the bus Wednesday with Sharpe, who was listening to music on headphones.

Sharpe carried a duffel bag that apparently contained an AR-15 rifle and a handgun, the Spokesman-Review was told.

Marshall just arrived at his first-period English class when he heard a bang in the hallway, about two rooms away, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Chaos ensued as Marshall and other students were locked down in place.

Some 30 minutes later, school officials and sheriff’s deputies evacuated Marshall and his fellow students.

Marshall said teacher John Hays rushed into the hallway and applied pressure to Strahan’s head wound but was unable to save him.

Marshall and Strahan were friends in both math and science class this past year, the Spokesman-Review reported.

“He was really funny, and he likes to make lots of jokes,” Marshall said. “He just lost his father this past summer. I thought he was a lot wiser (after his father died). He didn’t do stuff like he used to do. But, he was still funny.”

Marshall said he remembers talking to Sharpe only once, even though they shared a second-period class, which they didn’t make it to on Wednesday.

The Spokesman-Review was told by students that Sharpe had written notes to some of his friends indicating he planned to do “something stupid.”

They weren’t sure if the warning should be taken seriously. There will be no classes today.