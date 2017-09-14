Outlook man fined for 2015 oil spill

— A local landowner has been fined for the March 2, 2015, oil spill that fouled the waters of Sulphur Creek and the Yakima River downstream to Prosser.

The state Department of Ecology announced the $28,000 fine against Deaton Land LLC and owner Ward Deaton yesterday.

According to Ecology spokeswoman Sandy Howard, about 2,700 gallons of used motor oil spilled from an above-ground tank and traveled through underground piping.

Approximately 1,900 gallons made it into the creek, which fouled the water downstream and in 12 miles of the Yakima River downstream to Prosser during a four-day period.

Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District uses Sulphur Creek as an irrigation return drain.

Records show the spill was reported about 9:50 a.m. March 2, 2015, and a sheen visible on the Yakima River as far downstream as Prosser by 5 p.m. the same day.

The oil coated at least 50 ducks and geese in the waterway, as well, Ecology records show, noting soil and groundwater at the spill site remain contaminated.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife crews mobilized to rescue and clean as many of the birds as possible.

Deaton said he is working with the state to clean up.

“We regret this incident occurred and we’re working closely with

Ecology, the local irrigation district, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Yakama Nation responded to clean up the oil reaching water.

Besides the penalty, under state law, Deaton is also responsible for a resource damage assessment and will be required to compensate the public.

Compensation could include a restoration and enhancement project or study, or the spiller may be assessed damages to be paid into a restoration fund managed by the state.

Ecology officials said the announcement of the penalty two-and-a-half years after the spill is due to delays in completion of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigation.

The agency later deferred action to the state, officials said.

Deaton has 30 days to pay the penalty or file an appeal with the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.