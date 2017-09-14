Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

September 12

Animal bite on East Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Rainier Drive.

Animal problem on East Adams Street.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Main Street.

Residential alarm on Pleasant Avenue.

Information on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Olmstead Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Welfare check on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at Mountainview.

Domestic disturbance on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Birch Street.

September 13

Information on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

September 12

Residential alarm on Sunnyside Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on D Street.

Welfare check on Matthew Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on E Street.

Noise complaint on La Pierre Road.

September 13

Trespassing on West Boulevard South.

MABTON POLICE

September 12

Traffic stop on Washington Street at Vance Road.

Burglary on North Street.

Information on Second Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

September 1

ATV reported driving on Riverside Drive

Police returned a small dog to owner after it tried to get into a school

Non-injury crash blocking Wine County Road bridge; driver cited for following too close

Police responded to truancy call on Eighth Street

Hit-and-run crash in McDonald’s parking lot

Malicious mischief, tent trailer was found with graffiti on it

September 2

Speeding call in 1400 block of Grant Avenue

White Pontiac driving erratically near North Gap and Wine Country roads

Juveniles reportedly in possession of a firearm near 10th Street and Grant Avenue

Malicious mischief in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive; eggs thrown at house

Assist Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a physical disturbance on North Case Road

Suspicious activity at the rest area

September 3

Assault in the 1000 block of Yakima Avenue

Dog left in van in 1300 block of Meade Avenue.

Malicious mischief in the 300 block of Seventh Street; two windows shot with BB guns

Suspicious man walking in 1000 block of Park Avenue yelling

Multiple vehicles egged in 1000 block of Kinney Way

September 4

Intoxicated Mabton man in 2000 block of Highland Drive

Vehicle parked in roadway at Dudley Avenue and Seventh Street removed by Hall’s Towing

Two boys arrested for assault in 900 block of South Seventh Street

Verbal dispute in 1900 block of Miller Avenue.

September 5

Boy arrested for no valid operator’s license without ID after caught spinning doughnuts in 1400 block of Paterson Road

Fraud complaint reported

Hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of Sixth Street; building hit

September 6

Burglary in the 1800 block of Highland Drive; a signed baseball, comic books and TV stand reported as stolen

Traffic stop for obstructed plates at intersection of Chardonnay and Merlot drives

September 7

Suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Sheridan Avenue

Officers assisted a family of four traveling from Colorado with a food and motel voucher.

Disturbance near Highland and Meade Avenue; boy seen hitting two small girls

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

September 12

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Allen Road.

Animal problem on North 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on South 11th Street.

Trespassing on South 12th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Information on North First Street.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Parking problem on Parkland Drive.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Animal bite on South Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.

Assist resident on South 13th Street.

Public service on North Avenue.

Assist agency on South 15th Street.

Animal problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Terry Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Public service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on South McLean Road.

Court order service on Homer Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Missing person on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Weapon offense on West South Hill Road.

Information McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on West South Hill Road.

Disorderly on Homer Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist resident on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on East Interstate 82 at Exit 69.

September 13

Business alarm on South 13th Street.

Recovered stolen property on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

September 12

Animal problem on South Ahtanum Avenue at West Eighth Street.

Welfare check on West Eighth Street at South Wapato Avenue.

Burglary on West First Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road at Lateral C Road.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Recovered stolen property on West Wapato Road at state Highway 97.

Suspicious circumstance on North Lincoln Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

September 12

Non-injury crash on Beckner Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on West Robinson Road at South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Division Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road at Forsell Road, Grandview.

Vehicle prowl on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Drugs on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Unknown crash on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Cemetery Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

September 13

Industrial accident on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

September 12

Assist agency on D Street.

Traffic offense on Second Avenue at Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cutler Way.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

August 31

Aid call Granger. Patient transported to Toppenish Community Hospital.

Aid call on Cherry Hill Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 1

Aid call from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transported to Yakima Regional.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on SLI. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North 16th Street. No transport.

Aid call on state Highway 22. Cancelled.

Lift assist on Saul Road.

Aid call on Sheller Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 2

Aid call on Crewport Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Mitigate gas odor on South Ninth Street.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Fire alarm on Ida Belle. Water issue.

Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Advanced life support on Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transported to Swedish Medical Center.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Fordyce Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 3

Automatic fire alarm on South Fourth Street. Broken pipe.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South 12th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Air lift transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on West Maple. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 4

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Cancelled.

Aid call on West Lincoln. No transport.

Aid call on Sunnyside Avenue at South First Street. No transport.

Aid call on VanBelle Road. CPR. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call to South 11th Street. No transport.

Aid call on Reeves Way. No transport.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

Investigate commercial structure fire on Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Cancelled in route.

Illegal burning on Sheller Road. Extinguished.

Structure fire on Ivone Street. Unfounded.

Aid call on Radar Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 5

Grass fire on South Fourth Street.

Aid call to Sunnyside Community Hospital. Life flight transport to Richland Airport.

September 6

Fire alarm on South 16th Street. Cancelled in route.

Fire alarm on Otis Avenue. Cancelled in route.

Aid call on Chase Road. Patient transported to PMH Medical Center.

Aid call on D Street. Cancelled.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 7

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 22. No patient contact.

Aid call on Federal Way. No transport.

September 8

Advanced life support from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transported to Yakima Regional Medical Center.

Aid call on Mapleway. Patient transported to Yakima Regional.

Aid call on East Lincoln. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

September 9

Motor vehicle crash on VanBelle at Decker Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Lift assist on Saul Road. Assist resident.

Aid call on Bagley Drive. No transport.

September 10

Aid call on Cascade Way.

Structure fire on Grandridge Road.

Aid call on Ida Belle. No transport.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Lift assist on North Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Cascade Way. Two patients transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South 11th Street. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle. No transport.

September 11

Air lift from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Team and patient transported.

Aid call to state Highway 241. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North Avenue.